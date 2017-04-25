Home / Local Sports / Smokies split twinbill with Lookouts

Jim Harris Local Sports

(Tennessee Smokies) It was a tale of two completely different games for the Smokies in a doubleheader matchup with Chattanooga. The theme to game number one was offense, and the starting pitching doing enough to excuse the bullpens rough outing.  David Bote got the first inning run parade started with a two run double to begin the scoring. Yasiel Balaguert would single home Bote to make the score 3-0 before an out had even been recorded. Duane Underwood would compliment the offense by throwing a gem himself.

The right hander went five innings of three hit shutout baseball to pick up his first win of the season. Charcer Burks would homer in the 6th inning and Jeffrey Baez would add another dinger the following frame, extending the Smokies lead to 7-1 heading into the home half of the seventh. The Smokies bullpen would struggle in the inning, giving up three runs and allowing the tying run to the plate. But Dan Gamache could not pull-off the comeback, grounding out to Jason Vosler with two on, locking up a 7-4 Smokies win.

Game number two was shaping up to be a pitchers battle through three innings. Daniel Corcino hadn’t allowed a hit, and the Smokies only had two hits themselves. The fourth inning, however, wasn’t kind to Smokies pitching. Corcino gave up a single and walked a couple batters, loading the bases for Stephen Perakslis. With two outs in the inning the Lookouts struck first on a Dan Gamache two-run single and then scored on a three-run single by Ryan Walker. All five runs for Chattanooga were scored on two out singles in the fourth inning. They won the game, 5-0.

The Smokies were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Lookouts’ staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

