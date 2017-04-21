Smokies play two, take two

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies’ pitching dominated opposing batters in game one, and the bats were the main catalysts in game two as the Smokies took both games against Birmingham on Thursday night.

Hometown kid, Trevor Clifton took the mound for the Smokies in game one and had a strong outing, as he gave up only five hits in five innings of work. Brad Markey came on in the sixth and continued his hot start as he pitched another scoreless two innings and has yet to give up a run this season.

Meanwhile, the offense was clicking early as the Smokies struck for three runs in the first off a single by Ian Rice that scored Charcer Burks, and a throwing error by Barons’ third baseman Trey Michalczewski allowed Andrew Ely and Jeffrey Baez to cross the plate. David Bote would add a run in the fifth with a double and that was all the Smokies would need, as they took game one by a score of 4-0.

Former big leaguer Daniel Corcino got the ball in a spot-start after the rainout on Tuesday for game two. He would only last 2.2 innings but would not give up a hit, and the bullpen would pick up where he left off and pushed their scoreless streak to 34 innings. Gerardo Concepcion gave up a two-run bomb to Brett Austin in the top of the fifth, which snapped the streak.

Similar to game one of the day, the offense struck early with four runs in the second inning. Jason Vosler hit a triple, plating three runs. He would later score on a Carlos Penalver single to stretch the lead to four. Tennessee would add two more in the fourth and four in the fifth to push the lead to 10-2 before Birmingham would cut the lead to two after a five-run sixth and one more in the seventh. The late rally would come up short as the Smokies took game two by a score of 10-8.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Friday night, as Preston Morrison is expected to take the mound for Tennessee. Morrison looks to pick up his first win of the season, and Thaddius Lowry will oppose him as he looks to lower his 10.80 ERA. First pitch from Smokies Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m.