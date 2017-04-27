Smokies double up Lookouts, take four of five in series

(Tennessee Smokies) Jason Vosler entered Wednesday’s matchup hitless in his prior ten at-bats. That skid would be forgotten in a hurry. The Smokies third baseman blasted three consecutive two run shots to uplift his Smokies to an 8-4 victory, making it four victories in five games against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The Smokies separated themselves from the Lookouts early, and Vosler helped pile on insurance runs when the Lookouts tried to inch closer. Charcer Burks began the game with a ground rule double into the right field corner for the Smokies and was moved over to third on a bunt single by Jacob Hannemann. The Lookouts attempted to pick-off Jacob Hannemann at first base, but a wild throw allowed Burks to cross the plate and Hannemann to take second. Ian Rice would follow with a ground rule double over the left field wall.

Jen-Ho-Tseng lasted six innings for the Smokies, allowing six hits and three earned runs, before giving way to the bullpen who would cleanly take care of the rest. Back to Jason Vosler, who had entered the game in a slump. After a groundout in at bat number one, Vosler went yard three straight times for Tennessee to break the game open. Yasiel Balaguert reached base before each home run.

The offensive outburst of 13 hits came one day after the Smokies complied just seven hits combined in the doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Smokies now turn their attention to a road series with the Mississippi Braves. Trevor Clifton will take the hill in game one of the series on Thursday, while the Braves will counter with right handed pitcher Patrick Weigel.