Smokies blank Lookouts twice

(Tennessee Smokies) The pitching was once again stellar for the Smokies, and the bats gave them just enough runs to complete the two game sweep Tuesday night, 2-0 and 1-0, respectively.

Zach Hedges took the hill for the Smokies and was masterful once again. Hedges went the distance, compiling seven innings of one hit shutout baseball. His magnificent effort could’ve been wasted if not for a timely two out hit for the Smokies. With runners on second and third, Andrew Ely hit a line drive single into right field scoring the only two runs of the game.

Hedges came back on in the bottom of the inning, and was potentially a hit away from giving the bullpen a save opportunity. Luckily for Hedges, and the Smokies, the right hander retired the side in order to preserve the Smokies fourth shutout win of the season. It was Hedges’ first complete game shutout of the season, but the second straight shutout win he played part in. The game was a shortened seven inning contest.

Game number two was more of the same for the Smokies. This time however, they got their run early and held on for a 1-0 shutout victory, their fifth of the season. On the other side Nick Turley of Chattanooga was dealing from start to finish. Turley pitched well enough to pick up the win, compiling 14 strikeouts in his seven innings of two hit, one run baseball. He struck out the final eight batters of the game.

With Turley on the mound, the Smokies picked up their only win through small ball in the first inning. Charcer Burks began the game with a walk, stole second base, and then moved over to third on a Jeffrey Baez sacrifice bunt. The next batter was David Bote, who would ground out to third base, but would bring in a run due to the Smokies stellar work on the base path. The pitching would take care of the rest. James Pugliese would start the game and pick up the win, going three innings of one hit baseball.

David Berg would replace and replicate what Pugliese did, compiling two innings of two hit baseball. Daury Torrez would finish off the Lookouts with two innings of shutout baseball.