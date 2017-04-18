Smokies blank Barons 6-0

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies returned to the diamond after having Easter Sunday off and didn’t waste anytime in getting their fifth win of the season in a 6-0 shutout of the Barons.

Zach Hedges was on the bump for the Smokies and looked dominant in his first couple innings of work. He ran into trouble in the third after letting the first two batters on, but battled his way out of it. Hedges would settle down from there, going 5.2 innings of shutout baseball. The bullpen would come on to preserve the shutout, the first of the Smokies season.

Meanwhile, the offense was productive early, scoring four runs on five straight hits in the second inning, all coming with two outs. Carlos Penalver got the scoring started with a triple that scored Jason Vosler. A single by Caro would drive in Penalver, while Charcer Burks and Jeffrey Baez would both drive in a run off the southpaw Jordan Guerrero to take the early lead.

The Barons pitching struggled and the offense was not able to capitalize off of the team’s eight hits, as they left eleven runners on base. The Barons left runners on the corners in the third on a strikeout by Courtney Hawkins, which would lead to the ejection of Barons’ manger Julio Vinas. The Smokies would add two more in the eighth off a Jason Vosler single and an error in left by Hawkins to put the final touch on the win.