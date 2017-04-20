Home / Featured / Smokies blank Barons 3-0

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 32 Views

(Tennessee Smokies)  Jen-Ho Tseng pitched six scoreless innings on Wednesday night to lead the Smokies to a 3-0 win over the Birmingham Barons, their second shutout win in a row. Tseng picked up his first win of the season, only allowing one hit and one walk.

Tennessee jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Smokies’ centerfielder Charcer Burks led the game off with a triple setting up David Bote to drive him in on a sacrifice fly. Jason Vosler would then single, then come around and score on Yasiel Balaguert’s double.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Balaguert would extend Tennessee’s lead to 3-0, on another RBI double to score Bote. Balaguert would finish 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Bote finished 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Smokies and Barons will play in a doubleheader Thursday afternoon, consisting of two 7-inning games, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee will host a Championship Ring Ceremony immediately following the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader. The Chicago Cubs will be presenting 2016 World Series Championship rings to Smokies’ manager Mark Johnson, the coaching staff, other baseball personnel and Smokies’ owners Randy and Jenny Boyd.

