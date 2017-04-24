Home / Obituaries / Sarah Joyce Henderson Williams & her husband of 71 years, Frank V. Williams, Jr.

Sarah Joyce Henderson Williams & her husband of 71 years, Frank V. Williams, Jr.

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 114 Views

Sarah Joyce Henderson Williams passed away January 26, 2017. Her husband of 71 years, Frank V. Williams, Jr., passed away April 3, 2017. A joint memorial service will be held May 13, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., at Roane Community Seventh Day Adventist Church. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mary Neil Hight of Clinton

Mary Neil Hight of Clinton, TN died April 21, 2017.  She was born in Ripley, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved