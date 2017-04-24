Sarah Joyce Henderson Williams & her husband of 71 years, Frank V. Williams, Jr.

Sarah Joyce Henderson Williams passed away January 26, 2017. Her husband of 71 years, Frank V. Williams, Jr., passed away April 3, 2017. A joint memorial service will be held May 13, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., at Roane Community Seventh Day Adventist Church. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.
