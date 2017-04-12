Ronald Joe Richards, 60

Ronald Joe Richards unexpectedly passed away on March 28, 2017 at the age of 60. Joe was born on May 19, 1956 in Buchannan, MO to Orval C. Richards, Jr. and Mary Ella (Robertson) Richards. Upon graduation from Carrollton High School in 1975 he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years and then ten years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. In 1979, he moved to Tennessee where he raised two children with his first wife and in 1984 he began his 32 year career as a Security Guard at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, TN. Joe was a fair, generous and witty individual, who was passionate about his love for his family and life! He loved to travel and had a special hobby operating his gadgets, cameras and electronics.

Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Kimberly Richards, his children, son Ryan Richards and wife Grace of Nashville, TN and daughter Rachel O’Neal and husband Aaron of Knoxville, TN, step-children, Brittnie Lucas and husband Taylor of Clinton, TN and Randall Young of Clinton, TN, grandchildren, Aidan O’Neal, Adelyn O’Neal, and Connor O’Neal, and step-grandchildren Vance Young and Evan Young. He is also survived by his Father, Orval Richards and step-mother Alice of Carrollton, MO, four sisters, Shelly Womack and husband Darrell of Carrolton, MO; Becky Hensley and husband Rickie of Marshall, MO; Katy Brockman and husband Tim of Carrollton, MO; Tammy Crawford and husband Robert of Carrollton, MO, five brothers, Bobby Richards and wife Kelly of Greenback, TN; Donny Richards and wife Mary-Kay of Hale, MO; Doug Richards of Madisonville, TN; Billy Richards and wife Tara of Maryville, TN; Tommy Richards and wife Kristie of Carrollton, MO, thirteen nieces, twelve nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews, and in-laws Reverend Archer & Faye Corder.

Preceding him in death was his mother, Mary E. Richards, his brother Raymond Richards, nephew Cory Richards, his maternal grandparents, Nettie and Gurnie Robertson; and his paternal grandparents, Orval, Sr. and Mildred Richards.

Anyone that had the privilege of knowing Joe will always carry his memory in their hearts.

Receiving of friends and family will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 14, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, 621 S. Charles Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN. A celebration of life funeral service will follow the visitation. His Father-in-law Reverend Archer Corder will be officiating. The Burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11 am. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home by 10:30 am to honor Joe in a procession from the funeral home to Grandview Memorial Garden where there will be a full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com