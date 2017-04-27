Home / Obituaries / Reverend Vernon Ray Siler

Reverend Vernon Ray Siler

Reverend Vernon Ray Siler went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 25, 2017. He was pastor of Demory Baptist Church in Lafollette, TN for 18 years. Prior to his ministry, he had a successful career with ORNL and TVA as well as 20 years distinguished service with the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Ida Carter Siler, father and mother-in-law, Loy Brownlow Cook and Zella Jennings Cook Hudson, his sisters, Anna Belle Glasgow, Barbara Wilder (Jack), Lillian Broyles (Glenn) and 2 brothers, William ‘Buster’ (Mossie) and Frank (Frances). Survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis Cook Siler, sons Timothy (Kathy), Steve (Kim), Vernon Ray II and daughter, Rebecca Wright (Randy), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 2 PM in the chapel of  Holly Gamble Funeral home in Clinton, TN with interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. A special ‘Thank You’ to the doctors and staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center in Oak Ridge for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Demory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 283 Jacksboro, TN 37757, in care of Deborah Carter.  Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Reverend Vernon Siler. www.holleygamble.com

