REMINDER: Job Fair today (Thursday April 27th) in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair to recruit employees for our local businesses and industries on Thursday, April 27, 3 – 7 p.m., New Hope Center, 602 Scarboro Road in Oak Ridge. Today’s one-day event allows job seekers to connect face-to-face with local businesses and industries seeking employees.

Attendees looking for work may be able to submit resumes, complete applications, schedule interviews and make contacts for future job openings. Please remember to come dressed as though you are going to an interview and bring copies of your resume. Admission and parking are free of charge to attendees.

