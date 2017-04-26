Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: DOE bird walk this Saturday

Reminder: DOE bird walk this Saturday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 38 Views

The third in a series of five nature walks on the DOE’s Oak Ridge reservation will be held this Saturday April 29th.

The April 29 bird walk runs from 8 until 11 a.m. along Freels Bend and will focus on observing birds of prey and many sparrows in the extensive native grass fields, migrating warblers in the forested areas and wading birds in the waters along the Clinch River. Leaders are ORNL’s Kelly Roy and Trent Jett. A field guide to birds and binoculars are recommended. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at ORISE.

Reservations must be made in advance of each walk and the deadline is noon each Thursday prior to a particular walk. To make reservations, contact Tracy Clem by phone at 865-574-5151 or by email at bodinetm@ornl.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Job Fair today (Thursday April 27th) in Oak Ridge

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair to recruit employees for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved