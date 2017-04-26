Reminder: DOE bird walk this Saturday

The third in a series of five nature walks on the DOE’s Oak Ridge reservation will be held this Saturday April 29th.

The April 29 bird walk runs from 8 until 11 a.m. along Freels Bend and will focus on observing birds of prey and many sparrows in the extensive native grass fields, migrating warblers in the forested areas and wading birds in the waters along the Clinch River. Leaders are ORNL’s Kelly Roy and Trent Jett. A field guide to birds and binoculars are recommended. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at ORISE.

Reservations must be made in advance of each walk and the deadline is noon each Thursday prior to a particular walk. To make reservations, contact Tracy Clem by phone at 865-574-5151 or by email at bodinetm@ornl.gov.