Ralph M. Babb, age 62, a resident of Andersonville, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. Babb was born January 9, 1955 in Knoxville, TN. He was a lifelong resident of this area and a member of Pleasant Gap Baptist Church.

Ralph was a truck driver for 32 years. He loved Alabama football, fishing, and most importantly he loved his family and especially his grandbabies.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Webster and Frances Babb; by his brothers: George, James, and David Babb and by a sister, Rosa Miller.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 40 years, Aletha Babb; by his sons: Dustin Babb and wife, Melissa of Lake City and Randy Babb of Andersonville; by grandchildren: Riley Babb and Madison Babb; by a brother, Jack Babb and wife, Ailleen of Knoxville; by a sister, Mary Ann Sanders of Knoxville; by special friends: Mike Wyrick and Vicki and Mark Cox and by several nieces and nephews.

Burial and graveside services will be held, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 3:00 PM at the Babb Family Cemetery in Lenoir City with Pastor Cody Haynes officiating.