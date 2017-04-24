Rainfall downs trees, floods roads, closes schools

Heavy rains caused all kinds of problems across East Tennessee this weekend.

Saturday brought severe weather in the form of heavy rain, strong winds and even large hail in some spots, and Sunday brought with it a persistent rain, setting a record for single-day rainfall in Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport, where 1.96 inches of rain fell, breaking a 40-year-old record.

The almost non-stop rainfall brought down trees and power lines and caused area roads to flood and, in some cases, wash away. Highway 116 in Anderson County, also known as Briceville Highway is shut down in both directions at Hawkins Road due to what TDOT calls “slide issues.” The TDOT Smartway website estimates that the road will likely be closed until at least Friday. In the meantime, TDOT is re-directing traffic around the slide site while repairs are made.

Saturday’s storms brought down trees and power lines on Clinton Highway at Old Clinton Pike near the Anderson/Knox county line that caused significant delays. Early Sunday, trees down across Highway 71 near Norris dam State Park took several hours to clear as did a landslide on Norris Freeway between the dam and River Road Sunday afternoon.

A single-vehicle accident in Oak Ridge on Saturday was blamed on the rain. Officials say the crash happened in west Oak Ridge when the car left the side of the road and collided with a tree, knocking one of the occupants unconscious. One person in that car was extricated and taken to UT Medical center while the other occupant was taken to Methodist Medical Center.

Parts of north Knox County were hit particularly hard as trees fell on several homes, including one that split a mobile home in half. No serious injuries were reported as a result of those downed trees.

All across the area, there were reports of trees down, flooded roads and washouts as well as landslides. One woman tried to drive through high water outside Oliver Springs but got stuck. She was able to get out of the car safely.

School systems in several counties took Monday off due to the high water and debris on area roadways. With only slight chances for passing showers in the forecast for today and two days of sunshine to follow, the area should get a chance to dry out before the next chance for showers enters the forecast on Thursday.