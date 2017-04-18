Pauline Shope, age 79, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. Member of Midland Pentecostal Church in Midland, Ohio. Preceded in death by son, Jerry Ward; sister, Norma Cordill; parents, Robert & Virgie Eversole Allen
Husband: Glen Shope
Daughter: Connie Ward
Granddaughter: Michaela Suttles
Great Granddaughter: Elaina Claire Suttles
Several Brothers & Sisters
No Services are Planned
