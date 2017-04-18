Home / Obituaries / Pauline Shope, age 79, of LaFollette

Pauline Shope, age 79, of LaFollette

Obituaries

Pauline Shope, age 79, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. Member of Midland Pentecostal Church in Midland, Ohio. Preceded in death by son, Jerry Ward; sister, Norma Cordill; parents, Robert & Virgie Eversole Allen

Husband: Glen Shope

Daughter: Connie Ward

Granddaughter: Michaela Suttles

Great Granddaughter: Elaina Claire Suttles

Several Brothers & Sisters

No Services are Planned

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

