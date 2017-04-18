Home / Obituaries / Paul Jones, age 74, of LaFollette

Paul Jones, age 74, of LaFollette

Obituaries

Paul Jones, age 74, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. Member of Woodson Gap Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son, Paul Edward Jones; parents, Elmer & Ruby Jones; brothers, William, Bobby, Elmer, Ray, Ronald Lee, Donnie Jones and Elmer, Jr.; grandmother, Louisa (Granny) Jones; father and mother-in-law, Roscoe & Florence Anderson

Survivors

Wife: Oma Anderson Jones

Son: Bobby & wife Connie Jones

Grandsons: Cody & wife Jessica Jones

Joseph Jones

Lucas Jones

Brothers: Johnny & Tommy Jones

Sister: Margie Reed

A Memorial Service will be held 6 PM Friday at Woodson Gap Baptist Church with

Rev. Ray Graham officiating

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

