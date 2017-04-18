Paul Jones, age 74, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017. Member of Woodson Gap Baptist Church. Preceded in death by son, Paul Edward Jones; parents, Elmer & Ruby Jones; brothers, William, Bobby, Elmer, Ray, Ronald Lee, Donnie Jones and Elmer, Jr.; grandmother, Louisa (Granny) Jones; father and mother-in-law, Roscoe & Florence Anderson
Survivors
Wife: Oma Anderson Jones
Son: Bobby & wife Connie Jones
Grandsons: Cody & wife Jessica Jones
Joseph Jones
Lucas Jones
Brothers: Johnny & Tommy Jones
Sister: Margie Reed
A Memorial Service will be held 6 PM Friday at Woodson Gap Baptist Church with
Rev. Ray Graham officiating
