ORUUC hosting community meal

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 39 Views

On the final Friday of each month the Stone Soup Ministry team at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church (ORUUC) invites our neighbors to our table for a free community meal.

Please join us Friday, April 28. Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m.

On the menu will be Mexican bean soup, turkey sandwiches, peach cobbler and fresh fruit.

A special thank you goes to Honey Baked Ham Oak Ridge for the donation of turkey for this meal. Dine-in or take-out will be available from 5 to 6 p.m.

ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike (close to traffic light number 2) in Oak. Ridge.

Some non-perishable family friendly groceries will be available for free to anyone in need. Call the church office at 483-6761 for more info.

