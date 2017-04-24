ORT: Legislation passes to allow CROET to take over ETTP

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) The Tennessee General Assembly has approved legislation that would establish the Community Reuse Organization of East Tennessee, or CROET, as the manager of the 1,300-acre East Tennessee Technology Park in west Oak Ridge.

The legislation was sponsored by Tennessee Senator Ken Yager and Representative Kent Calfee, both Kingston Republicans. It has been sent to Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam for his signature.

East Tennessee Technology Park, or ETTP, is also known as Heritage Center and the former K-25 site. The ETTP site, once used to enrich uranium, is slowly being cleaned up. K-25 operations ended in 1985, and the site was permanently shut down in 1987. Now, it is being slowly converted into a large industrial park.

With passage of the legislation, the organizational structure is in place for the U.S. Department of Energy to transfer the remaining portions of the industrial park to CROET, the press release said. The legislation states that after the land is transferred, CROET will enter into a lease agreement with the Oak Ridge Industrial Development Board, or IDB, to hold the property until it is sold for industrial and commercial development.

CROET currently manages about 300 acres at ETTP. CROET and the IDB have previously worked together on Horizon Center, an industrial park now managed by the IDB a few miles northeast of Heritage Center.

The Community Reuse Organization of East Tennessee was established in 1995 as an economic development organization. The organization said its purpose is to assist the private sector in creating quality jobs in the region by using the underutilized land, facilities, equipment, personnel, and technology available at the U.S.. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge complex.

CROET and its subsidiaries own, develop and manage more than 300 acres of property at the East Tennessee Technology Park’s Heritage Center and the Oak Ridge Science and Technology Park.