ORPD Junior Police Academy June 11-29

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The 6th annual Oak Ridge Junior Police Academy will be held this summer from June 11 through June 29, 2017. The Junior Police Academy will be using an age appropriate format this year, which will allow three separate sessions. Sessions will be based on the grade that is obtained for the 2017 through 2018 school year.

· 7th grade through graduating seniors: This session will be a Junior Police Forensic Academy, an intensive week of forensic training in crime scene investigation and the science involved. It is targeted toward those who may be interested in a career in forensic science. The training environment will be classroom and lab setting.

· 8th grade through graduating seniors: This session will target students who may be interested in a law enforcement career. Training will focus on basic policing and law enforcement techniques.

· 5th grade through 7th grade: This session will be a junior police camp with a police theme and will focus on group activities and team building exercises.

Are you right for the Junior Police Academy? Answer these questions: Have you thought about what you are going to do after school? Have you ever wondered exactly what a police officer does? Are you interested in a career in law or paralegal? Would you be interested in learning more about law enforcement? If you answer yes to any of these questions, then you are a great candidate for the Oak Ridge Junior Police Academy.

For one week this summer, students will learn about law enforcement and the criminal justice system. We will have guest speakers from different fields, including patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, K9 officers, and more. Participants will also tour the Oak Ridge Police Department and the Knox County Regional Medical Examiner’s office.

Applications will be available on the Oak Ridge Police Department website and links provided on the ORPD Facebook page and the ORPD Twitter feed, @OakRidgePolice. Applications must be returned to the Oak Ridge Police Department Records Office or mailed to: ORPD Junior Police Academy, Attn: Officer Barry Bunch, P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN, 37831-0001.

Submitting an application does not guarantee acceptance. Class size is limited. All applications must be received or postmarked by June 1, 2017. A letter of acceptance with instructions will be sent to each cadet selected for the program via email and traditional mail.

All academy classes will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Oak Ridge High School (1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike). The designated room will be announced prior to the start of the session and is subject to change. This will be drop off and pick up for cadets each day. Cadets may be transported to other venues for field trips and training. Parents will be notified of trips that require additional permission slips. All cadets will be issued an academy T-shirt and a cadet handbook.

For additional information on the Oak Ridge Junior Police Academy, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.