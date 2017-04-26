OR announces sewer line repairs May 1st

Beginning Monday, May 1, 2017, Hurst Excavating, a contractor for the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department, will be repairing a sewer line on North Purdue Avenue in the area behind ORNL Federal Credit Union. The project is expected to continue through Friday, May 12.

This work may cause traffic delays as roads and intersections could be temporarily closed during the repair. Please use extreme care and caution, allowing extra time when driving in this area.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works information line at (865) 425-1875 or submitted through email to PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

