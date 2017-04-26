Home / Local News / OR announces sewer line repairs May 1st

OR announces sewer line repairs May 1st

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

Beginning Monday, May 1, 2017, Hurst Excavating, a contractor for the City of Oak Ridge Public Works Department, will be repairing a sewer line on North Purdue Avenue in the area behind ORNL Federal Credit Union. The project is expected to continue through Friday, May 12.
This work may cause traffic delays as roads and intersections could be temporarily closed during the repair. Please use extreme care and caution, allowing extra time when driving in this area.
Questions can be directed to the Public Works information line at (865) 425-1875 or submitted through email to PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Job Fair today (Thursday April 27th) in Oak Ridge

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair to recruit employees for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved