Home / Featured / Oak Ridge to host 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships

Oak Ridge to host 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 55 Views

The 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships will be in Oak Ridge.

The selection was announced by the NCAA on Tuesday as part of its announcements of site selections for over 600 preliminary rounds and finals of championships in Divisions I, II, and III between 2017-18 and 2021-22. The selections for Division I are posted online at the NCAA website.

The hosts for the 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships at the Oak Ridge rowing course are the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge Rowing Association.

The championships will be Indianapolis in 2019 and in Sarasota, Florida, in 2021 and 2022.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UWAC annual meeting April 20th

The United Way of Anderson County will hold its annual meeting on Thursday morning at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved