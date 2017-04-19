Oak Ridge to host 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships

The 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships will be in Oak Ridge.

The selection was announced by the NCAA on Tuesday as part of its announcements of site selections for over 600 preliminary rounds and finals of championships in Divisions I, II, and III between 2017-18 and 2021-22. The selections for Division I are posted online at the NCAA website.

The hosts for the 2020 NCAA Women’s Rowing Championships at the Oak Ridge rowing course are the University of Tennessee and the Oak Ridge Rowing Association.

The championships will be Indianapolis in 2019 and in Sarasota, Florida, in 2021 and 2022.