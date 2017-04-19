Oak Ridge sewer lines to be cleaned

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Beginning on Monday, April 24, 2017, and continuing through mid-June, the Oak Ridge Public Works Department will be cleaning sewer lines throughout the City. This may cause traffic delays as roads and intersections could be temporarily closed during the cleaning process.

Crews will be focusing on the area above Oak Ridge Turnpike and below West Outer Drive, concentrating mainly on Louisiana Avenue, Robertsville Road and side streets.

Please use extreme care and caution, and be sure to allow extra time when driving in areas of the City where crews are working.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works information line at (865) 425-3619 or submitted via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.