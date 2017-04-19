Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge sewer lines to be cleaned

Oak Ridge sewer lines to be cleaned

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 51 Views

(City of Oak Ridge press release)  Beginning on Monday, April 24, 2017, and continuing through mid-June, the Oak Ridge Public Works Department will be cleaning sewer lines throughout the City. This may cause traffic delays as roads and intersections could be temporarily closed during the cleaning process.

Crews will be focusing on the area above Oak Ridge Turnpike and below West Outer Drive, concentrating mainly on Louisiana Avenue, Robertsville Road and side streets.

Please use extreme care and caution, and be sure to allow extra time when driving in areas of the City where crews are working.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works information line at (865) 425-3619 or submitted via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell man pleads in fatal crash

A Campbell County man pleaded guilty earlier this week to charges connected to a fatal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved