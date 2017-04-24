Mrs. Martha Jane Sharp Rutherford, age 85, of Granger, Indiana, formerly of Lake City

Mrs. Martha Jane Sharp Rutherford, age 85, of Granger, Indiana, formerly of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Martha was born in Harlan, Kentucky on September 19, 1931 to the late Stephen and Lou Sharp. She was a 1950 graduate of Lake City High School, where she played basketball. She belonged to Liberty Baptist Church for most of her life. Martha loved camping. Her whole life revolved around her boys and her family. In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Randall “Cotton” Rutherford, brothers, James Sharp and JC Sharp, and sisters Mary Lou Baker, Edna Ayers, and Wanda Mitchell.

Survivors include:

Sons Dennis J. (Sandi) Rutherford Granger, IN

Steve R. (Darla) Rutherford Dunde, MI

Grandchildren Kellee (Joe) Collins and Lauren, Brynn, and Reid Springboro, OH

Ryan J. Rutherford, Raegan and Ashton Granger, IN

Tiffiney Justice, Madison and Natalie

Amber (Marco) Esho and Wyatt

Joshua Rutherford and Connor

Stephanie Rutherford

Steve Rutherford Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Harbour Light Hospice, or the Alzheimer Foundation.

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 2:00PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Monday, April 24, 2017 at the Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens in Oak Ridge, TN for a 1:00 PM interment.

You can also visit Martha’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.