More progress at Main Street Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 58 Views

Another new store sign went up at Main Street Oak Ridge last week. Crews lifted the sign for Dick’s Sporting Goods into place on Thursday afternoon.

It is the second sign to go up at Main Street Oak Ridge, joining T.J.Maxx. Both stores are expected to be the first stores to open at Main Street Oak Ridge later in the spring or early summer.

Workers are also continuing to make progress on the buildings that will house six other new stores: four of them (Ulta, Rack Room Shoes, Rue 21, and Maurice’s) will be located next door to Belk, one of two remaining anchor stores that have remained open during demolition and construction on the long awaited project to redevelop the former Oak Ridge Mall. The other remaining anchor is JC Penney.. Construction on PetSmart and Electronic Express is also continuing.

