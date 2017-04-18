Home / Obituaries / Michael DeWayne Weaver, age 53, of Kingston

Michael DeWayne Weaver, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at his home. He was born April 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois but has been a resident of Roane County for several years.

SURVIVORS

Twin Sons Nathaniel Kane Weaver & wife, Holly of Kingston

Matthew DeWayne Weaver & wife, Kerry of Kingston

Father & Step-mother Ernest Wayne & Jean Weaver of Kingston

Mother Carolene Knox Weaver of Kingston

6 Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends

Celebration of Michael’s life will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

