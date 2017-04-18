Michael DeWayne Weaver, age 53, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at his home. He was born April 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois but has been a resident of Roane County for several years.
SURVIVORS
Twin Sons Nathaniel Kane Weaver & wife, Holly of Kingston
Matthew DeWayne Weaver & wife, Kerry of Kingston
Father & Step-mother Ernest Wayne & Jean Weaver of Kingston
Mother Carolene Knox Weaver of Kingston
6 Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends
Celebration of Michael’s life will be held 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.