MENCS: Johnson wins second race in as many starts

(MRN) Jimmie Johnson measured his competition in the closing laps and then pounced on Monday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, passing Kevin Harvick for his final lead of the day and driving off to victory in the rain-delayed Food City 500. The seven-time champion kept the Number-48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in front over the final twenty-one laps to notch his eighty-second career win and second in “Thunder Valley.” With his victory sixteen days ago in Texas, Johnson is now the first driver with back-to-back wins in the Cup Series since Brad Keselowski doubled up at Daytona and Kentucky last summer. Johnson’s margin of victory over runner-up Clint Bowyer was one-point-one seconds. Harvick held on for third place with Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano completing the top five. Pole sitter Kyle Larson led a race-high 202 laps and finished sixth … A quartet of notable drivers placed well outside the top thirty. Kyle Busch (who finished thirty-fifth), Danica Patrick (thirty-sixth) and Dale Earnhardt Junior (thirty-eighth) were sidelined by accidents. Keselowski finished thirty-fourth after losing time while his crew was solving steering issues on the Number-2 Team Penske Ford … The race was originally scheduled to be run on Sunday, but heavy rain in northeastern Tennessee moved it to Monday. Larson started from the pole and dominated much of the first half, leading 202 laps before yielding to Martin Truex Junior, who led all but seven of the next 123 trips around the high-banked half-mile. Johnson then began to assert himself and led eighty-one of the final 107 laps … The race was slowed by nine cautions for seventy-six laps.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Food City 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Jimmie Johnson (11) 81

2. Clint Bowyer (9) —

3. Kevin Harvick (10) 14

4. Matt Kenseth (22) —

5. Joey Logano (5) 72

6. Kyle Larson (Pole) 202

7. Chase Elliott (2) —

8. Martin Truex Jr. (3) 116

9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (19) —

10. Denny Hamlin (16) 10

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Unofficial Point Standings After 8 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Larson 360 —-

2. Chase Elliott 333 -27

3. Martin Truex Jr. 323 -37

4. Joey Logano 291 -69

5. Brad Keselowski 277 -83

6. Jimmie Johnson 244 -116

Jamie McMurray 244 -116

8. Clint Bowyer 239 -121

Kevin Harvick 239 -121

10. Ryan Blaney 228 -132