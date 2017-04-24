Mary Neil Hight of Clinton, TN died April 21, 2017. She was born in Ripley, MS on October 30, 1924. She lived and taught school for 37 years in Chattanooga, TN and Ringgold, GA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward E. Hight; mother Zippah BoBo Gossett; father, William Gossett; brother, Jack Gossett; sisters, Jean Hutchison, Doris Lewellen and Billy Hendrix; and grandson, Chris Wallace.

She is survived by her daughters, Nelda Wallace and Linda (Jim) Hanks; grandsons, Donny and Ryan Hanks, Greg and Jason Wallace. She had great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to all her friends from church that visited often.

The family will receive Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Neil Hight.

www.holley-gamble.com