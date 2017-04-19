Home / Obituaries / Mary Anne Peagler, age 92 of Cleveland, formerly of Oak Ridge

Mary Anne Peagler, age 92 of Cleveland, formerly of Oak Ridge

Mary Anne Peagler, age 92 of Cleveland, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away on April 16, 2017 at Life Care Center of Cleveland.  She was a member of St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge and was a member of Tri Delta Sorority at the University of Tennessee.  Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John Smith Peagler; son, Ret. Lt. Col. Joseph Hegwood Peagler; parents, Horace and Mildred Rainey.

She is survived by:

Daughters…………..  Melanie Anne & husband Dr. William Emendorfer of Athens

      Patricia Peagler Aquadro of Cordova

Sister………………..    Patricia Rainey & husband Dr. Phillip J. Wenk of Clinton

Brother……………     Dr. Joseph Rainey & wife Pam of Clinton

Grandchildren…      William Bradley Emendorfer & wife Kristi

      Heidi Emendorfer & husband Andrew Foss

Rainey Emendorfer & husband Matthew McConnell
Zachary Joseph & wife Shanna Peagler

      Matthew Butler Peagler

      Megan Aquadro & husband Jason Jung

12 Great Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

 

The family will have a memorial service 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at St. Stephen Episcopal Church in Oak Ridge.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to  St Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, TN and the link is  http://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=4530288&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

