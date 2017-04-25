Man indicted in fatal chase

A 26-year-old Oak Ridge High School graduate originally charged with vehicular homicide in the May 2016 deaths of two people in a crash that occurred as he was fleeing law enforcement is now facing more serious charges.

Late last week, the Knox County grand jury indicted 26-year-old Ralphael Coffey on charges of second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, evading arrest, driving on a suspended or revoked license, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics in a drug-free zone.

Coffey is accused of leading authorities in Anderson and Knox counties on a pursuit on the afternoon of May 25th, 2016. The pursuit began in Anderson County, where deputies tried to pull him over on outstanding warrants. Deputies terminated the pursuit after losing sight of Coffey”s Chevy Impala as it tore into Knox County.

In Knox County, Coffey’s car almost struck a deputy responding to a be-on-the-lookout alert and continued toward the intersection of Central Avenue Pike and Callahan Road in Knoxville, where his speeding car slammed into the side of a Ford F150, knocking it on its side and killing its driver, 28-year-old Kevin Bradley. Bradley’s passenger, Eric Kennedy, was seriously injured in the collision. Also killed in the crash was 44-year-old Tommie Troupe, the passenger in Coffey’s car, who died from his injuries a couple of days after the wreck.

Deputies reported finding crack cocaine and $545 in cash in Coffey’s pockets and powdered cocaine and marijuana in the wrecked Impala.

Second-degree murder carries a sentence of 15 to 25 years in prison if convicted as opposed to vehicular homicide, which carries only a maximum penalty of six years behind bars. Vehicular homicide is defined as a death that results from a vehicle crash, whereas second-degree murder implies that someone willingly killed someone. Prosecutors argue that Coffey should have known he could cause a wreck by driving recklessly at high speeds while eluding law enforcement in the middle of the day on busy streets.

Coffey was a standout basketball and football player at Oak Ridge High School and graduated in 2009.