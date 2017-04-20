Man arrested after evading police with child in car

A Knoxville man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after he allegedly refused to pull over for an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy in Briceville.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Deputy James Presson reported that he had seen a white Toyota Camry traveling above the posted speed limit in Briceville Highway and attempted to pull it over. Despite having been only seven miles above the posted speed limit, the driver of the Camry sped up to 59 miles an hour when the deputy reached him. Presson reported that the car slid through a turn on to Slatestone Road in what the deputy described as a “reckless manner.”

After speeding on to Church House Hill Lane, the car stopped near the Briceville Church of God, where Deputy Presson made contact with 38-year-old Trinidy David Carden of Knoxville, who admitted that he had no driver’s license. Presson took him into custody at that time. The deputy also reported that a small child, identified in the report only as a boy, was sitting in the back seat of the car on the passenger side. The child was not hurt and DCS was called to the scene.

Carden was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and reckless endangerment and one felony count of evading arrest. He was released from the Anderson County on Wednesday afternoon after posting bonds totaling $25,000.