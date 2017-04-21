Home / Community Bulletin Board / Louie Bluie Festival returns September 30th

Louie Bluie Festival returns September 30th

Jim Harris

Campbell County’s celebration of one of its most famous citizens, the Louie Bluie Music & Arts Festival, will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at Cove Lake State Park in Caryville, Tenn.

Admission is FREE. A $5 per person/$10 per family donation is encouraged and goes to support the Campbell Culture Coalition, an all-volunteer non-profit community arts organization that puts on the festival. Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family on Facebook! We’re looking forward to an extra-special celebration of music, arts and fun!

Learn more about the festival at www.LouieBluie.org.

