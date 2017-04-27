Lou Reva Plemmons Greene completed her earthly journey April 26, 2017. Lou was born April 23, 1936 in the mountains of Western North Carolina in a community called Spring Creek. She was welcomed by God-fearing, hard-working parents, Ogle and Annie Plemmons, as the baby of seven. Lou was cherished by her older siblings and thoroughly enjoyed being the baby of the family. At the age of 12, the family moved to Kingston where she met a “cute, curly-haired boy” and immediately declared that she would someday marry that Walter Greene. Lou attended Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston for almost 70 years where she served as a Deacon’s wife, Sunday school teacher, Sunday School Secretary, sang in the choir as well as with the Mars Hill Singers. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ogle and Annie (Davis) Plemmons; siblings, Ethel Gentry, Cartie Davis, Nellie Kirkpatrick and Everette Plemons.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Greene; son, Doug Greene (Cathy) of Kingston; daughter, Sandra Brackett (Gary) of Dallas, Georgia; three grandchildren, Christy Landry (Wayne), Seth Greene (Amanda) of Kingston, Jared Brackett of Dallas, Georgia, and four great-grandchildren, Blake Brumit and Grayson Brackett of Dallas, Georgia, Makenzie Bryan and Colton Greene of Kingston. She is also survived by two brothers, Dennis Plemmons (Jane) of Philadelphia, Tennessee and Glenn Plemmons (Betty) of Weaverville, North Carolina and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Greene family would like to thank the entire staff of Brookedale Assisted Living in Kingston for their excellent care. Enough cannot be said about the dedicated, loving hands that provided daily care and assistance to our most special loved one. How precious it was to watch Mom plant a kiss on your cheeks or tell you she loved you. The kitchen staff, resident assistants, nurses, executive team, and maintenance support could not have been more professional yet more personable. Your care these last few months have been such a blessing. Your work is necessary but not easy and we sincerely thank each of you for all you have done.

The family will receive friends 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, April 28, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held1:00 pm, Saturday at Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church, located at 904 James Ferry Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Mrs. Greene will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Brackett, Blake Brumit, Seth Greene, Wayne Landry, Danny Ray Kirkpatrick and Ken Gentry; honorary pallbearers will be Colton Greene and Grayson Brackett. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.