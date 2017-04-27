Lorene “Granny” Leinart age 98 of Clinton, TN went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Granny Leinart, as she was known to everyone, was one of a kind. She loved caring for everyone that lived in the valley. A longtime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dutch Valley, she loved her Heavenly Father and longed to be in heaven for many of the last years of her life. She did not want anyone to cry when she left this Earth but rejoice. Our loss here on Earth is certainly heaven’s gain. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Nora Bullock; husband, Ruffie Leinart; special grandson, Matthew Leinart; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Stella Bullock, George and Frankie Bullock, John and Pat Bullock, and Helen Bullock; sister, Maggie Stout and infant sisters, Angus Jean Bullock, Doris, Irene Bullock, and Lillian Bullock. Granny is survived by her sons, Ronnie Leinart and wife Yoshiko, Charlie Leinart and wife Eva Pearl, and William Leinart and wife Amanda all of Clinton, TN; brother, Willard Bullock; grandchildren, Cathy, Randy, Janet, Jason, Toby, Nathan, Anthony, and Jessica; great grandchildren, Alan, Rayne, Samantha, Landon, Mason, Sydney, Cameron, Jackson, and Kandon, and great great grandchild, Emma Grace. The family would like to thank The Waters of Clinton – North Wing and Judy as well as UT Hospice for all the wonderful care and attention they provided Granny while she was in their care. To all her friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews, she will be waiting for you in Heaven.

Granny’s family will receive her friends on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary at 7:00pm with Rev. Gene Roach officiating. Granny’s interment will be Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Clinton. http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/