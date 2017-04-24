Home / Obituaries / Loraine Shoopman Davis

Loraine Shoopman Davis

Loraine Shoopman Davis went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 21, 2017.  She was born on Windrock Mountain May 13, 1927.

Loraine was a long standing member of Clinton First Baptist Church. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially with her grandchildren whom she adored. Loraine was a graduate of Clinton High School and the Tennessee School of Beauty.  She retired from Sears and Roebuck Company.

 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Lee Davis; parents, Alonzo and Mary Brown Shoopman; and sister, Virginia Shoopman Hill.

She is survived by her daughter Leisa Davis Burton; granddaughter, Mary Frances Burton of Knoxville; grandson, Stephen Davis Burton of Chattanooga; sister, Gladys Marie Elkins and husband Ray; brother, Carl Edward Shoopman both of Clinton and many loving nieces and nephews.

 

The family would like to give a very special thank you to the staff at Ben Atchley Veterans Home, especially the loving staff of the Alzheimer’s Unit for their tender care.

 

The family will be receiving friends Tuesday, April 25, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with services following at 10:30 am with Reverend Stan Elliott officiating.  The family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton’s Christian Service Center in Mrs. Davis’ honor.  Interment will follow the chapel service in Sunset Cemetery.

 

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Loraine Shoopman Davis. www.holleygamble.com

