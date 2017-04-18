Home / Obituaries / Lora Mae Honey, age 83, of Kingston

Lora Mae Honey, age 83, of Kingston

Jim Harris 2 days ago

Lora Mae Honey, age 83, of Kingston, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2017 at her home. She was born May 15, 1933 in Oneida and had been a resident of Roane County since 1957. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingston. Lora loved working in her flowers and was a avid bird watcher. She also enjoyed doing ceramics, cross stitching and calling her friend to say the Lords Prayer with, before turning in for the night. Preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Honey; infant son, James Howard Woodward; granddaughter, Casey Gaylor.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law
Joe & Sharon Woodward of Kingston

Daughter & Son-in-law
Pam & Bob Cherry of Rockwood

Grandchildren
Leah Woodward of Kingston
Tracie Curtright & husband, Walter of Knoxville

Great Grandson
Haven Parris

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Bill Young officiating. Interment will follow the service at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

