Kathy Peck, age 70, of LaFollette

Kathy Peck, age 70, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017. She was a Member of The Campbell County Christian Women’s Club and attended the Ladies Bible Study Group at Deerfield. She is a Alumni of Miamian University, Ohio, and Member of Golden Wing Riders Association. Preceded in death by Parents, Carl Stanley and Ellen Triick Stanley; Brothers, Kenny and Thomas Stanley.

Survivors

Husband: Tom Peck

Daughter: Tammy Rose

Sons: Jay Hill

James Peck

Thomas Peck, Jr.

7 Grandchildren

2 Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Judy Royce

Funeral Services 7 PM Tuesday at Cedar Hill Baptist Church

Interment will be in Ivey Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio on Thursday, April 27, 2017

Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Tuesday at Cedar Hill Baptist Church

In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Ct, Asheville, NC 28806 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

