Katherine Trammell, age 91 of Conyers, Georgia formerly of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Piedmont Hospital. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Trammell; parents, Ollie and Flora Spurlock; sons, R.B. and Buddy Corbin; daughter, Jackie Chambers; brother, James Spurlock; sister, Jean Sands.

She is survived by:

Sons………………….. Frank Trammell & wife Tory of Covington, GA

James Corbin & wife Martha of Rockhold, KY

Daughter………. Faye Adkins & husband Ronnie of London, KY

Brothers………… Jessie Spurlock of FL

Bill Powers & wife Judy of Goshen, IN

Sisters…………… Ruth Davenport of Goshen, IN

Goldie Powers of Goshen, IN

17 Grandchildren

Several great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will follow at the Dutch Valley United Methodist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com