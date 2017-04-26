Jeff (Punk) Chapman, age 43, of Jacksboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
He was preceded in death by Brother Arick Chapman, Grandparents Odeva Bailey, Robert H. and Hazel Chapman and Step Grandfather Quenton Shown. He was a member
of Macedonia Baptist Church and loved 4 wheeling, Nascar, was an Avid Tennessee Vol fan.
Survivors:
Parents: Bobby & Kathy Chapman
Daughter: Kayla Chapman
Son: Nathan Chapman
Grandmother: Lavada Shown
Niece: Brooke Johnson
Nephew: Blake Chapman
Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a host of friends
Funeral Services 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Chapel
Rev. David White, Rev. Chase Lay officiating
Interment 11 Am Friday Oak Grove Cemetery
Family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Condolences may be given on line at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home