Jeff (Punk) Chapman, age 43, of Jacksboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

He was preceded in death by Brother Arick Chapman, Grandparents Odeva Bailey, Robert H. and Hazel Chapman and Step Grandfather Quenton Shown. He was a member

of Macedonia Baptist Church and loved 4 wheeling, Nascar, was an Avid Tennessee Vol fan.

Survivors:

Parents: Bobby & Kathy Chapman

Daughter: Kayla Chapman

Son: Nathan Chapman

Grandmother: Lavada Shown

Niece: Brooke Johnson

Nephew: Blake Chapman

Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and a host of friends

Funeral Services 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Chapel

Rev. David White, Rev. Chase Lay officiating

Interment 11 Am Friday Oak Grove Cemetery

Family will receive friends 6 to 8 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

Condolences may be given on line at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home