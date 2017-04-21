Jacksboro man sentenced for child rape

On Thursday, Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton sentenced Norman C. Good of Jacksboro to a total of 110 years in prison after a jury convicted him of several child sex crimes earlier this year.

On January 19th, a Campbell County jury found Good guilty of two counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child, fourteen counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child.