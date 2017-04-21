Home / Local News / Jacksboro man sentenced for child rape

Jacksboro man sentenced for child rape

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 53 Views

On Thursday, Campbell County Criminal Court Judge Shayne Sexton sentenced Norman C. Good of Jacksboro to a total of 110 years in prison after a jury convicted him of several child sex crimes earlier this year.

On January 19th, a Campbell County jury found Good guilty of two counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child, fourteen counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of solicitation of a minor to commit rape of a child.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

