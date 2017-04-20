Hugh L. Clowers, age 78, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born on June 24, 1938 in Anderson County, TN. Hugh was a member of the Rocky Top Worship Center. He loved riding his mule

“Ike” with his daughter Lisa, fishing, camping and all sports. Hugh also loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very active in his church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Ollie Christopher Martin and Roy Clowers, sisters, Mildred, Nancy, Shirley, Pat, Ollie Jean and Jerry, brothers, R.C. and Billy.

Survivors include:

Wife Shirley Phillips Clowers Lake City

Sons Ricky Clowers & Stephanie Lake City

Ronnie Clowers Lake City

Daughter Lisa Clowers Smith & Gray Smith III Lake City

Brothers David Martin Florida

Lewis Foust Lake City

Mack Foust North Carolina

Sisters Shelby Wilson Cleveland, Oh

Peggy Simon Alabama

Margie Goodman Lake City

Grandchildren 11

Great-Grandchildren 5

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN with Pastor Chris Tackett and Pastor Sheryl Roberts Dugger officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

