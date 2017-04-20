Home / Obituaries / Hugh L. Clowers, age 78, of Lake City

Hugh L. Clowers, age 78, of Lake City

Jim Harris 23 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 140 Views

Hugh L. Clowers, age 78, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born on June 24, 1938 in Anderson County, TN. Hugh was a member of the Rocky Top Worship Center. He loved riding his mule

Ike” with his daughter Lisa, fishing, camping and all sports. Hugh also loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very active in his church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Ollie Christopher Martin and Roy Clowers, sisters, Mildred, Nancy, Shirley, Pat, Ollie Jean and Jerry, brothers, R.C. and Billy.

Survivors include:

Wife Shirley Phillips Clowers Lake City

Sons Ricky Clowers & Stephanie Lake City

Ronnie Clowers Lake City

Daughter Lisa Clowers Smith & Gray Smith III Lake City

Brothers David Martin Florida

Lewis Foust Lake City

Mack Foust North Carolina

Sisters Shelby Wilson Cleveland, Oh

Peggy Simon Alabama

Margie Goodman Lake City

Grandchildren 11

Great-Grandchildren 5

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN with Pastor Chris Tackett and Pastor Sheryl Roberts Dugger officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.

You can also visit Hugh’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Arthur Roy McCoy, age 70 of Andersonville

Arthur Roy McCoy, age 70 of Andersonville passed away at his residence on Monday, April …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved