Hugh L. Clowers, age 78, of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. He was born on June 24, 1938 in Anderson County, TN. Hugh was a member of the Rocky Top Worship Center. He loved riding his mule
“Ike” with his daughter Lisa, fishing, camping and all sports. Hugh also loved spending time with his grandchildren and was very active in his church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Ollie Christopher Martin and Roy Clowers, sisters, Mildred, Nancy, Shirley, Pat, Ollie Jean and Jerry, brothers, R.C. and Billy.
Survivors include:
Wife Shirley Phillips Clowers Lake City
Sons Ricky Clowers & Stephanie Lake City
Ronnie Clowers Lake City
Daughter Lisa Clowers Smith & Gray Smith III Lake City
Brothers David Martin Florida
Lewis Foust Lake City
Mack Foust North Carolina
Sisters Shelby Wilson Cleveland, Oh
Peggy Simon Alabama
Margie Goodman Lake City
Grandchildren 11
Great-Grandchildren 5
A host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Lake City, TN with Pastor Chris Tackett and Pastor Sheryl Roberts Dugger officiating.
Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM, Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession to the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN for an 11:00 AM interment.
You can also visit Hugh’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.