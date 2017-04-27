Haslam signs gas tax increase into law

Governor Bill Haslam has signed Tennessee’s gas tax plan, his signature piece of legislation for this year, into law.

The plan, formally known as the IMPROVE Act, will increase the tax on regular gasoline in Tennessee by 6 cents and diesel fuel by 10 cents incrementally over the next three years.

To help balance out those tax hikes, sales taxes on groceries will decrease from 5 percent to 4 percent.

TDOT says the plan could help the department work through its $10 billion backlog of transportation projects about twice as quickly.

The plan also includes tax cuts for businesses, such as a gradual phase-out of the Hall income tax. The Hall Income Tax was already required by statute to be eliminated by 2022, but previously did not have a specific schedule, according to Haslam’s office.

The regular gas tax will rise over the next three years with an initial increase of 4 cents per gallon on July 1, and then one-cent increases in 2018 and 2019.

Diesel fuel buyers will see an increase of 4 cents per gallon at the pump on July 1, and 3 cent increases in 2018 and 2019.