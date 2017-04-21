From now until May 12th, bring a non-perishable food item to the Rocky Top Realty office at 2691 Andersonville Highway in Clinton that will, in turn, be donated community food banks and you will receive a ticket for a chance to win a Yeti Tundra 35 cooler filled with summer must-have goodies! There is no purchase necessary and no obligation when you enter to win the grand prize, valued at $400.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / Food drive at Rocky Top Realty
Check Also
ORUUC hosting community meal
On the final Friday of each month the Stone Soup Ministry team at Oak Ridge …