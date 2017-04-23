Home / Community Bulletin Board / Flooding, downed trees close Anderson schools

Flooding, downed trees close Anderson schools

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News, Local Sports Leave a comment 172 Views

Anderson County Schools will be
Closed tomorrow due to excessive flooding.

Central office will follow the inclement weather procedure.

Morgan County schools and Head Start will be closed Monday April 24th as well.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Hardees coming to Caryville

The Caryville Planning Commission has approved a building permit for a new Hardees to be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved