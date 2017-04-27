Home / Local News / Ex-substitute teacher pleads to rape charges, avoids jail time

Ex-substitute teacher pleads to rape charges, avoids jail time

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

A former substitute teacher in Campbell County pleaded guilty this week to four counts of mitigated statutory rape for allegedly having sex with at least two male students.

22-year-old Karlie Brooke Taylor was sentenced to four years of probation in exchange for her plea on reduced charges. She was indicted last fall on several counts of statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure. Mitigated statutory rape is defined as sexual contact with a victim over the age of 15 but younger than 18, the legal age of consent in Tennessee, and the defendant is between four and five years older than the victim.

Terms of the plea agreement also require Taylor to pay court costs and make a donation to the Victim’s Assistance Assessment of $2500 as well as avoiding contact with her victims and their families and barring her from any future involvement with groups and organizations that work with children.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Job Fair today (Thursday April 27th) in Oak Ridge

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce will host a Job Fair to recruit employees for …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved