Ex-substitute teacher pleads to rape charges, avoids jail time

A former substitute teacher in Campbell County pleaded guilty this week to four counts of mitigated statutory rape for allegedly having sex with at least two male students.

22-year-old Karlie Brooke Taylor was sentenced to four years of probation in exchange for her plea on reduced charges. She was indicted last fall on several counts of statutory rape and statutory rape by an authority figure. Mitigated statutory rape is defined as sexual contact with a victim over the age of 15 but younger than 18, the legal age of consent in Tennessee, and the defendant is between four and five years older than the victim.

Terms of the plea agreement also require Taylor to pay court costs and make a donation to the Victim’s Assistance Assessment of $2500 as well as avoiding contact with her victims and their families and barring her from any future involvement with groups and organizations that work with children.