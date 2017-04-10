Home / Obituaries / Eugene “Gene” Curtis Freese, age 77, of Harriman

Eugene “Gene” Curtis Freese, age 77, of Harriman

Eugene “Gene” Curtis Freese, age 77, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Turkey Creek Medical Center.  He

​ was​ born October 12, 1939 in Bluffton, I​ndiana​.  Gene served his country proudly in the United States Army receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and the Expert Rifle Badge.  After his time in the military he graduated with a Bachelor​’​s ​d​egree from Purdue University.  Gene w​ent​ on to serve on the Westfield, I​ndiana​ Town Council from January 1998 – January 2000 and was also an active member of the Lions Club and the American Legion.  He was employed for over 22 years with NIPSCO as a human resources director.  Gene loved his family and will sorely be missed by all who knew him.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Jeanette Freese.

SURVIVORS

Wife              Sally Dunn Freese of Harriman

Children      Amanda Miranda of Harriman

                      Scott A. Freese of LaPorte, IN
                      Laurie McAlpin of LaPorte, IN

Sister           Sharon Freese of LaPorte, IN

A host of extended family and special friends

Funeral Service will be held ​ at 2:00 PM​, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Rotunda with Rev. Randy Griffis and Rev. Kara Foster officiating.  Interment will follow, with full military honors ​ conducted by The Tennessee State Veterans Honor Guard​. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

One comment

  1. Suzanne McFarren Markley
    April 10, 2017 at 7:23 am

    So sorry to hear of Gene’s death. We were in the same graduating class and had recently connected on Facebook.

    Reply

