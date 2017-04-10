​ was​ born October 12, 1939 in Bluffton, I​ndiana​. Gene served his country proudly in the United States Army receiving the Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and the Expert Rifle Badge. After his time in the military he graduated with a Bachelor​’​s ​d​egree from Purdue University. Gene w​ent​ on to serve on the Westfield, I​ndiana​ Town Council from January 1998 – January 2000 and was also an active member of the Lions Club and the American Legion. He was employed for over 22 years with NIPSCO as a human resources director. Gene loved his family and will sorely be missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Jeanette Freese.

Eugene “Gene” Curtis Freese, age 77, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. He

SURVIVORS

Wife Sally Dunn Freese of Harriman

Children Amanda Miranda of Harriman