Elsie Mae Duncan, age 91 of Briceville, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at her sons home in Rocky Top, TN. Elsie was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great – great grandmother, great – great – great grandmother, and mother in law. She was a best friend to everyone. Elsie was very giving, if she knew someone was in need, she would see to it that their need was met. Elsie was a member of Fratersville Baptist Church.

Elsie is preceded in death by her parents, Gilford and Carrie Frost; husband, Tester Duncan; son, Gerald Duncan; daughter, Dathia Frazier; brothers, Arnold Frost, Arthur Frost, Floyd Frost, Omer Frost; sisters, Sophie Bymon, Hazel Wilson; and 4 grandchildren.

Elsie is survived by her son, Terry Duncan and Donna of Rocky Top, TN; daughters, Wanda Duncan of Briceville, TN, Theresa Duncan of Wichita, Kansas, and Jeanette Duncan of Rocky Top, TN; sister, Alice Helton of Clay County, KY; 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 14 great – great grandchildren, 1 great – great – great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Elsie’s family will receive her friends from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, April 21, 2016 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Marty Stooksbury officiating. Elsie’s interment will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Ridgeview Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

