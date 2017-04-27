‘Dream It. Do It.’ videos online, ready for voting

The videos are in, and it is now time to vote in Anderson County’s “Dream It. Do It.” middle school competition. The program is in its second year and has grown from four to six schools, four from the Anderson County school system and two from Oak Ridge.

“Dream It. Do It.” is sponsored by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, Anderson County Schools, Oak Ridge Schools, and Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC, or CNS, the managing contractor at Y-12 National Security Complex. It is designed to heighten student awareness of job opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

Using GoPro cameras provided by CNS, six teams of eighth-graders were paired with area industries to create videos to tell the companies’ stories. These videos have been posted online for public viewing and voting. Each winning team member receives a GoPro camera, also provided by CNS.

This year’s participating schools and their industry partners are:

Clinton Middle School and Aisin

Jefferson Middle School and Protomet

Lake City Middle School and Techmer PM

Norris Middle School and Eagle Bend

Norwood Middle School and Clayton Homes

and Robertsville Middle School and SL America.

To vote, go to the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.andersoncountychamber.org. Click on the Dream It. Do It. logo on the page. “East Tennessee Dream It. Do It.” will appear on page with blue “LEARN MORE” or green “VOTE NOW” options. Click on the green “VOTE NOW” icon to get to the “CAST YOUR VOTE” section. View videos from each school. Each video is about two-and-a-half minutes long. Click on the blue “VOTE” icon to select you favorite. Voting ends on May 3.

Winners will be announced at 9:30 a.m. on May 10 at an awards ceremony at Roane State Community College’s City Room A-111 at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.