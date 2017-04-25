County using grant funds to upgrade to energy-efficient lighting

The Anderson County government recently was awarded a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Those funds are being used to install more energy-efficient LED lighting systems in three county buildings. The grant award was for $18,023.50 and required a straight-up match from the county. Work has already been completed on the lighting upgrades at the county Highway Department and Fleet Services facilities and is expected to be completed soon at the Larry Dickens Building in Oak Ridge, which is home to satellite offices for the Trustee and Clerk’s offices.

County Mayor Terry Frank says that swapping the old lighting for the new LED lights makes for not only energy savings but also a brighter workplace for employees in those buildings.

The county estimates that before the new lighting was installed, those three facilities used over 13,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month and says that the new lighting could result in the use of 35% less electricity, which would in turn, result in savings of approximately $600 a month in energy costs for the county. Estimates say that in 20 years, the total savings could save at least $144,000.

(Anderson County press release) Anderson County Government has implemented new energy-saving lighting in some of its facilities, thanks to an $18,023.50 grant award from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The grant award required the county to provide a financial match of $18,023.50 to complete the proposed work.

Work has already been completed at the Anderson County Highway Department and Anderson County Fleet Services; work is nearing completion on the lighting at the Larry Dickens Building, which houses the Oak Ridge satellite offices of the Anderson County Trustee and County Clerk.

Using the grant money, Anderson County purchased and installed new LED replacement lighting at each of these facilities.

Swapping the old lighting for more energy-efficient products not only provides brighter working conditions for employees, but it also can save money on energy costs.

“Director of Fleet Services John Vickery was in great need of improved lighting for his operations. When we saw this opportunity for not only better lighting for Mr. Vickery, but also long-term savings by increased energy efficiency, we decided to pursue this win-win opportunity and also include the Highway Department as well as operations in Oak Ridge. We are extremely thankful for Governor Haslam and TDEC for this opportunity and for County Commission’s partnership on this energy efficiency effort,” said County Mayor Terry Frank.

“Road Superintendent Gary Long, Director of Buildings Roger Lloyd, Director of Fleet Services John Vickery, and Kevin Bowling in Accounting all deserve extra thanks for working so hard to make this great project happen,” said Mayor Frank.

Prior to installing the new lighting, the three facilities consumed 13,350 kWh per month; the new LED lighting is estimated to reduce energy consumption in these buildings by 35-percent, which could equate to $600 per month in monetary savings. That’s roughly $7,200 a year. It’s anticipated the new LED lighting will save Anderson County 56,064 kWh a year, and at least $144,000 over the next 20 years.