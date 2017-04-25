County Finance Department recognized

Once again, the Anderson County government has been recognized for excellence and transparency for the way it presents financial information.

The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the county its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The county has received this award every year for over two decades. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of government and financial reporting.

The county’s annual financial report was judged by a GFOA panel that examined the document to ensure it met the “high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure” in communicating the county’s financial story.

County Finance Committee Chairman Myron Iwanski lauded Finance Director Natalie Erb and her staff, saying in a press release they have done “an outstanding job in managing the county’s finances in a challenging year that included a change in the financial management system and several staff changes.”

Erb was hired to replace longtime budget director Chris Phillips after he resigned last year and in 2016, the county changed its financial management system to the 1981 law from the 1956 statute, which necessitated significant changes in the Budget (now Finance) Department and the way the county oversees its budgetary issues.

You can read the press release in its entirety on our website.

(Anderson County Finance Committee) The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Anderson County by the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of government and financial reporting.

The Anderson County annual financial report was judged by an impartial panel to meet high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story.

“The finance staff, lead by Natalie Erb, have done an outstanding job in managing the county’s finances in a challenging year that included a change in the financial management system and several staff changes” stated Myron Iwanski, Chairman of the Finance Committee. “Comprehensive financial policies and practices are being put in place.”

“Congratulations to Natalie Erb and her staff and the county’s financial professionals. The cooperative spirit of these professionals under the newly implemented Financial Management System has been key to this success.” according to County Commission Chairman Steve Emert.