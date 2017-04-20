Home / Community Bulletin Board / Community Baby Shower coming June 23rd

Community Baby Shower coming June 23rd

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Health Department will host a Community Baby Shower and officials are inviting your business organization to participate!
This amazing event will be held at Second Baptist Church at 777 Public Safety Lane in Clinton on June 23rd from 11am– 3pm in the Gymnasium
Officials expect to have over 100 women attend with their families and friends who are either pregnant or breastfeeding. The Health Department would like to give community organizations and businesses the opportunity to offer information and services to Anderson County families.
The event will focus on the optimal health of pregnant moms, postpartum moms, breastfeeding moms and infants.
Officials describe this event as “an excellent way to advertise your business and network with other community partners and organizations,” and invite everyone to participate in a great cause by supporting families in our community.
Participating organizations and businesses are asked to donate a door prize with their contact information on the prize. The prize should NOT include pacifiers, bottles or any formula.
For more information or to reserve a booth at this event please contact Barbara Peplies at the Anderson County Health Department at (865) 425-8759 before May 30th.

