Commission votes to negotiate on DARC court renovations

Meeting Monday, the Anderson County Commission voted to negotiate with the low bidder on the proposed renovation of the former Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center on Emory valley Drive in Oak Ridge for use as a court after bids on that project came in well above projected estimates.

For years now, the county has worked to find a permanent home for the Oak Ridge-based Division II of General Sessions Court, which is currently in space leased for $4500 a month on the Oak Ridge Turnpike. Monday, the Commission did accept Oak Ridge’s offer to have the city pay the county $30,000 a year for the next five years to help with the cost of operating the court. Officials had estimated that cost of renovating the DARC building for court use at around $350,000 but when the bids were opened last week, the low bid came in at over $530,000.

Commissioners last night voted to have officials, led by Law Director Jay Yeager and Commissioner Phil Yager (no relation), negotiate with the low bidder to find areas where costs can be cut to bring down the price tag of the project. They were instructed by the Commission to bring back figures to the Budget Committee in time for next month’s meeting so that committee members can begin looking at ways to pay for the renovations.

The current lease expires in June and officials have said they are tired of paying the high cost of the rent and maintaining a building that they do now own. The county does own the Daniel Arthur Building.